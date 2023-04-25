ApeCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00014160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $55.08 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001228 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00340939 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
