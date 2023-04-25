Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $57,798,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at PPL

PPL Trading Up 0.2 %

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. 307,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.