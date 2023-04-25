Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Down 7.5%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $191.40 and last traded at $191.40. Approximately 149,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 238,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day moving average of $191.95.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,191,000 after purchasing an additional 70,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

