AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.56

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.56 and last traded at $76.26, with a volume of 636880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.