Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASUR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asure Software news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

