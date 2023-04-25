Atb Cap Markets Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for InPlay Oil in a report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

IPO opened at C$2.85 on Tuesday. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

