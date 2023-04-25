ATB Capital Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$164.14.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$7.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$159.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$161.44. The stock has a market cap of C$107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.9416867 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

