ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ATI opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

