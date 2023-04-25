Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 16.1% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Audius has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $311.24 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

