AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $144.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AutoNation stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

