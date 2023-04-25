Avalanche Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $16.95 or 0.00061869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.54 billion and approximately $155.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,998,098 coins and its circulating supply is 326,935,378 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.