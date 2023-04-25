Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $78.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXNX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $642,852.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,945. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 48.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after buying an additional 611,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 105.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX opened at $60.07 on Thursday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

