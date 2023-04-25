B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.38. 891,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $280.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

