B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PXD traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.19. 419,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,943. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average is $227.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

