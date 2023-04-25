B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lemonade Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 384,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,691. The company has a market capitalization of $785.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.