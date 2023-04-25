B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $7.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,684. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,523.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average of $173.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

