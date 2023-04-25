B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.12. 87,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,110. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average is $174.21. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.