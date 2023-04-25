B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 742 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

