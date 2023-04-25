Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HSBC

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HSBC from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.63.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BKR opened at $30.19 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 535,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.