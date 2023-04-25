BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $79.34

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.34 and last traded at $79.59, with a volume of 39483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

BancFirst Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BancFirst

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BancFirst by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading

