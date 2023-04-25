Bank of America Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.