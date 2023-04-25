Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:IREBY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:IREBY – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.86. 16,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 60,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Bank of Ireland Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a broad range of banking and other financial services. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign exchange facilities, interest and exchange rate hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.
