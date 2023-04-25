Bank of Marin Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 157,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 33.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 45.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Stories

