Barclays Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $60.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.95.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,870 shares of company stock valued at $14,329,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,740,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,416,000 after buying an additional 349,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

