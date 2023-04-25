Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 310 ($3.87) price objective on the stock.

AJB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

AJB stock opened at GBX 339.40 ($4.24) on Friday. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 242.80 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.07 ($5.05). The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3,085.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 336.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 342.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 4.59 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.11), for a total value of £15,989.40 ($19,969.28). 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

