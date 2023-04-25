Beldex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.04 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $212.19 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.35 or 0.06644118 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00062118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

