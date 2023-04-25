Beldex Price Hits $0.0534 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $214.75 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.04 or 0.06597102 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00038904 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

