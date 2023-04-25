Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,770 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up 2.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 381,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.