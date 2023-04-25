Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyman Charles D increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 220,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 130,098 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,974 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

