Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE RPM traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $81.13. 51,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

