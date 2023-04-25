Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 4,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 39,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Birks Group Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BGI Get Rating ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Birks Group worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

