Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 4,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 39,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.
Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.
