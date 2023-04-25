Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $547.10 billion and approximately $17.35 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $28,264.93 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00424225 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00120886 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027651 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000534 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,356,250 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
