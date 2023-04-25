BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $183,439.05 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,254.20 or 0.99952964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05936404 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $285,085.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

