BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $278,122.44 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,391.45 or 1.00002222 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06017471 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $329,475.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.