BitShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.25 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004475 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004067 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,938,273 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

