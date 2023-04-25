BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $622.56 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $622.56 million and $23.75 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004472 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003441 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

