Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $87.80. 943,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,528. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 443.91%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

