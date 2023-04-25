BMO Capital Markets Increases North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$30.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.44.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,092. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.58. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.53.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$204.70 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3423006 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

