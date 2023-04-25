BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZWK stock opened at C$18.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.33. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.42 and a 12-month high of C$28.93.

