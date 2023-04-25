BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.67. 161,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,661. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of C$10.62 and a 1-year high of C$13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.52.

