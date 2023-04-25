BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 2nd

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ZPS stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$11.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.05.

