BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 2nd

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,086. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.75 and a twelve month high of C$23.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.83.

