BNB (BNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $665.48 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $337.47 or 0.01194018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $52.60 billion and approximately $665.48 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,863,738 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,863,931.3609388. The last known price of BNB is 330.57879383 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1279 active market(s) with $651,116,872.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

