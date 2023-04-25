BNB (BNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $665.48 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $337.47 or 0.01194018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $52.60 billion and approximately $665.48 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,863,738 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,863,931.3609388. The last known price of BNB is 330.57879383 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1279 active market(s) with $651,116,872.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
