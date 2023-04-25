Bondly Hits One Day Trading Volume of $104,826.40 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $104,826.40 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bondly has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00338776 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

