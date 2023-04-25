Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $12.42 on Tuesday, hitting $2,667.27. 66,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,721.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,551.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,228.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

