Bricktown Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,022,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,565,377. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

