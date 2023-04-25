Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$15.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.60. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

