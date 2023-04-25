Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Target Price at $65.13

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,770 shares of company stock worth $834,096 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 619.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

