Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $63.75

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NYSE:ENV opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

