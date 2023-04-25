Brokerages Set Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Target Price at $120.67

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Kerry Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $115.80.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

About Kerry Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.7691 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

